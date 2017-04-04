Helping and hospitality go hand in hand for one Norfolk woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - This week our travels take us to the Golden Corral on Military Highway where we find our award winner.

Cheryl Newton is the manager of the restaurant and she wasn’t even supposed to be working the day News 3 surprised her. She was told her church pastor needed assistance. So of course Cheryl came out to help.

Everyone began clapping when we handed Cheryl her People Taking Action award.

Her friend and coworker, Jaqueline wrote us about Cheryl’s generous ways. Whether it’s a hug, kind words or donating to the Toys for Tots program, Cheryl is always giving.

"Everyone says you are a delight to be around! There's a tissue for you.”

And Cheryl had this to say, “We all have something to give and its important that we do that. Sometimes just a word, just a hello or a hug."

Cheryl’s been in the restaurant business for 30 years. So hospitality is second nature.

"Everybody enjoys coming here just to see Cheryl and her crew.”

Her best buddy Jacqueline has known Cheryl since high school, “She’s just that person where you’re like that’s a friend. And good friend and I love her to death. She’s gonna make me start crying.”

A friend and so much more to the folks who work with her.

“I can go to her about anything tell her about my problems and it stays between us two,” says one of her employees at the Golden Corral.

And its for those reasons that Cheryl is on the receiving end this time.

“Our partner Southern Bank would like to give you a 300 gift card to use however you like. What do you think about that?”

“Thank you so much!" Cheryl said.