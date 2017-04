Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - She-crab soup has been a staple of area menus for decades, and for 9 years now local restaurants have been competing to be the best at the Beach.

We talk with Beach Events and an award-winning chef about The 9th Annual East Coast She-Crab Soup Classic, April 8 at 24th Street Park at the oceanfront.

9th ANNUAL EAST COAST SHE-CRAB SOUP CLASSIC

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Noon to 2:30 p.m.

