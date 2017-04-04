× First Warning Forecast: Sunny and warm, then more storms move in

Sunny and warm, then more storms move in….Enjoy the sunny, warm weather while it lasts. We’re tracking more strong-to-severe storms on the way.

As we move through our Tuesday afternoon, expect sun and clouds across the area. Temperatures will warm up into the lower 80s under gusty southwest winds. In fact, our winds will blow in from the west-southwest between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. Tonight, our winds will settle down a bit, with winds from the west around 5 to 10 mph. Low temperatures will be in the 50s under mostly clear skies.

On Wednesday, most of the day will be dry. We’ll see increasing clouds with highs in the lower 70s. Then, all eyes will be on a cold front that will move in from the west. That front will bring a few scattered showers and storms our way Wednesday night through Thursday. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. We’ll have to watch out for the timing of this front as it moves in. Still, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and hail will be the big threats with this weather system. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower 70s.

Friday brings clouds and sun and a slight chance of an isolated shower or two. Highs will cool into the mid 60s. We’re tracking highs in the 60s this weekend.

This Afternoon: Sun and Clouds. Warm and Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: W/SW 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cool. Not as Windy. Low in the upper 50s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Increasing Clouds. Late Day Rain/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N-E 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers and Storms (70%). Warm and Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1977 Tornado Chesapeake

1980 F1 Tornado: Norfolk

1999 F0 Tornado: Westmoreland Co

