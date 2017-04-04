Celebrating the Military Child with Norfolk elementary school mural

NORFOLK, Va. – April is the Month of the Military Child.

Hampton Roads is home to thousands of school-age military-associated children.

Norfolk Public Schools serves the military families of Naval Station Norfolk, the world’s largest naval station, supporting 75 ships and 134 aircraft alongside 14 piers and 11 aircraft hangars.That means there are a lot of sailors, which means lots of families and military children.

To celebrate the month, students from Bayview Elementary School will work on a 52-foot painted mural, designed by the students.

With the help of Young Audiences Arts artists Richard Nickel and Christopher Revels, the mural will celebrate the country’s youngest heroes.

To follow the progression of the mural, like Young Audiences Arts for Learning Virginia on Facebook. To donate to the Military Child Initiative, click here.