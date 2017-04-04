Busch Gardens first wooden roller coaster opens Friday!

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The wait is almost over for the newest addition to Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

The park’s 8th roller coaster and their first wooden roller coaster opens Friday, April 7.

InvadR will be located in the New France section of the park.

The wooden coaster is constructed through two other rides so park planners had to carefully place the track with the other rides in mind.

InvadR’s theme is Vikings that have invaded a village and is placed among other wooden buildings in New France.

