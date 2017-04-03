Portsmouth man charged with Attempted Capital Murder found guilty

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A man who was charged with Attempted Capital Murder has been found guilty.

18-year-old Argo Terell Rayeford pleaded guilty on March 27 and was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison (five suspended) with 10 years probation.

Rayeford was found guilty after an armed robbery in August, 2016.

Portsmouth Police responded to the Royal Farms gas station and convenience store at 3601 Victory Boulevard after receiving reports of an armed person. That call was quickly upgraded to a commercial robbery.

Officers arrived to find a person running from the back of the store and a pursuit began. During the chase, Rayeford turned and fired at least one shot at the officers, who then returned fire.

Rayeford was shot and injured, but continued to run from police and eventually escaped.

A short time later, a man matching the suspect’s description was spotted on Cavalier Court and was taken into custody without incident.

Rayeford received treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

He was charged with Attempted Capital Murder of an officer, possession of a firearm, two counts of robbery and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection with the incident.

He was found guilty on all charges except one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony because that charge was nolle prossed.