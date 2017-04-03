Police make arrest in Newport News armed bank robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police have arrested 19-year-old Jamari Dalton Saunders-Lewis in connection with a robbery at the Virginia Educator’s Credit Union.

On September 1, 2016, police responded to the credit union, located in the 800 block of Main Street.

Investigators say the suspect, wearing a mask and armed with a handgun, robbed the bank and ran away with cash.

On March 29, police secured warrants for Saunders-Lewis for his involvement in the robbery. The warrants were served on April 2 and he was taken into custody by Hampton Police.

He is charged with one count of robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.