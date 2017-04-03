Newport News police officer dies after off-duty crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police announced the passing of one of their fellow officers on Monday.

Master Police Officer Kevin Ryder was involved in a crash in early March while he was off-duty.

He was taken to a hospital with what were then considered to be non-life threatening injuries.

On April 1 the police department said Officer Ryder succumbed to his injuries after a courageous fight.

Officer Ryder is remembered as a gentle giant with a big heart.

Police said he was always willing to lend a helping hand or to listen to someone who just needed to talk.

He served for 21 years and nine months as a patrol officer and field training officer.