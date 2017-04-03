Hunt’s Chili Kits recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination

Conagra Brands, Inc., announced Monday it is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Hunt’s Chili Kits due to the potential presence of Salmonella in the chili seasoning packet contained in the kit.

The chili seasoning used in the packet came from a supplier who told the company of the potential presence of Salmonella in a raw material used in the chili seasoning.

Although no Salmonella was found in the finished product supplied to Conagra Brands, the company decided to use caution and to recall the product.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions or injuries due to consumption of this product to date.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Most individuals recover without treatment. In some cases, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. The elderly, infants and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

The product covered by this recall was distributed in retail stores, military commissaries and online nationwide in the U.S.

The product code information is stated on the bottom of the kit below the barcode. No other Hunt’s products or Conagra Brands’ products are impacted by this recall.

Item Description UPC MFG/Lot Code Best By Date HUNT’S CHILI KIT 44.8OZ 20-0-27000-42063-2 3534619500 Apr 04, 2018 HUNT’S CHILI KIT 44.8OZ 20-0-27000-42063-2 3534622200 May 01, 2018 HUNT’S CHILI KIT 44.8OZ 20-0-27000-42063-2 3534619600 Apr 05, 2018

Consumers who have purchased this item should not consume it and should return it to the store where originally purchased.

Consumers with questions should call the Consumer Affairs hotline at 1-800-921-7404.