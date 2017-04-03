× Get your ticket for Tastefully Yours!

Yorktown, Va. – Join the Virginia Peninsula Food Banks‘ largest fundraiser of the year!

You can be a part of the 24th annual Tastefully Yours, a premier food tasting event, featuring craft beer, wine and local flavor.

All funds raised will be used to provide food to over 170 partner agencies, which include food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and other emergency organizations in our community.

The big event is Thursday, April 13th from 6:00 to 9:30 P.M. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. All proceeds will benefit the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

Tickets are $50 and include:

Food Tasting – Over 36 Top local restaurants

Photo Booth – Have fun and strike a pose with the accessories

Mini Vegas – Try your luck on the funny money gambling tables

Live Band and DJ to dance the night away!

Vote for your favorite restaurant to win the ‘People’s Choice’ Award