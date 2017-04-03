× First Warning Forecast: Tracking more storms this week

Tracking more storms this week….The First Warning Storm Team is tracking the threat for more storms in your forecast this week.

As we move through our Monday afternoon, expect highs in the low 70s and increasing clouds as a cold front approaches from the southwest. A few widely scattered showers are possible this evening. But the bulk of the rain and possible storms will arrive late tonight into early Tuesday morning. Some storms could be strong to severe. Heavy rain, localized flooding and gusty winds will be the biggest threats, but we’ll continue to monitor the forecast. Otherwise, tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s. Winds will blow in from the south between 15 and 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph or so.

Showers and storms will be possible very early on Tuesday. Otherwise, as we move through the day, expect a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will soar into the lower 80s under gusty southwest winds. In fact, winds will blow in from the southwest between 15 and 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph.

On Wednesday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 70s. We’ll see highs in the low 70s on Thursday, just in time for more showers and storms to move in with our next frontal system. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. We’ll continue to track it for you.

This Afternoon: Increasing Clouds. Warm and Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: S 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Showers/Storms (60%). Storms could be strong to severe. Windy. Lows near 60. Winds: S 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Tuesday: AM Showers/Storms (60%). Then, clearing skies. Windy and Warm. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1979 F1 Tornado: Bertie Co.

