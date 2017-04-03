Clerk grazed by bullet outside of Newport News gas station

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A gas station clerk was grazed by a bullet while taking out the trash, according to police.

On April 2 at approximately 4:21 p.m., Newport News Police were called to the Kangaroo gas station in the 600 block of J. Clyde Morris Blvd.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the clerk, a 23-year-old Newport News man.

The clerk told police the incident happened on the side of the store behind a green dumpster. He stated he was taking out the trash when he saw a man wearing a gray shirt arguing with another man.

The clerk said he heard a gunshot go off and told police he was grazed by a bullet above his left eye.

Officers located the suspect wearing a gray shirt walking down J. Clyde Morris Boulevard wearing the gray shirt described in the incident.

Police say they discussed the incident with him but did not say if they took him into custody.

Police are still investigating the shooting.