Bus driver shortage cancels some high school routes Monday in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Public Schools’ bus problems continue Monday as bus driver absences occur for a second day.

Nearly 4,500 students were absent Friday after half of the city’s 135 school bus drivers called out sick to show unhappiness with their wages.

On Monday morning, Suffolk Public Schools reported some high school routes are canceled due to continued bus driver absences. Middle school and elementary school routes will be running but may be late.

The following high school routes are affected:

King’s Fork High

  • 004/104
  • 010/110
  • 019/119
  • 021/121
  • 025/125
  • 029/129
  • 031/131
  • 033/133
  • 036/136

Lakeland High

  • 003/103
  • 012/112
  • 018/118
  • 020/120
  • 023/123
  • 027/127

 Nansemond River High

  • 001/101
  • 004/104
  • 005/105
  • 007/107
  • 008/108
  • 009/109
  • 013/113
  • 015/115
  • 019/119
  • 020/120
  • 022/122

If your child’s bus will be late, you will receive an automated phone call and text message as usual. If you do not know your child’s bus route number, please click here to send an email with your children’s names. Someone will try to get that information to you shortly.

