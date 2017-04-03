Bus driver shortage cancels some high school routes Monday in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Public Schools’ bus problems continue Monday as bus driver absences occur for a second day.

Nearly 4,500 students were absent Friday after half of the city’s 135 school bus drivers called out sick to show unhappiness with their wages.

On Monday morning, Suffolk Public Schools reported some high school routes are canceled due to continued bus driver absences. Middle school and elementary school routes will be running but may be late.

The following high school routes are affected:

King’s Fork High

004/104

010/110

019/119

021/121

025/125

029/129

031/131

033/133

036/136

Lakeland High

003/103

012/112

018/118

020/120

023/123

027/127

Nansemond River High

001/101

004/104

005/105

007/107

008/108

009/109

013/113

015/115

019/119

020/120

022/122

If your child’s bus will be late, you will receive an automated phone call and text message as usual. If you do not know your child’s bus route number, please click here to send an email with your children’s names. Someone will try to get that information to you shortly.

