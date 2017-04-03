2017 Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina summer camp guide

The school year is winding down and summer months are around the corner!

Many parents will be looking for activities for their kids to enjoy while school is out.

Here is a guide to the summer camp options around Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina.

North Carolina

Manteo:

North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island: For children 5 – 14.

NCARI offers seven different camps with activities ranging from snorkeling, kayaking, and exploring in Aquatic Adventures, to getting an up-close look at sea turtles in Sea Turtle Hatchling Camp and even learning what it’s like to take care of aquarium animals in the Aquarist Camp. Aspiring anglers can wet a line in Fisherman’s Camp, while wanna-be pirates can follow in the footsteps of Roanoke Island Explorers in Croatan Treasures.

All camps take place in June, July and August. Click here to find more details and easily register online.

Virginia

Chesapeake:

Triple R Ranch: Adventure Camp – Overnight camp program. Adventure Campers travel with their cabin mates through a schedule of exciting Skill Areas. Each camper gets to do a variety of activities such as horseback riding, canoeing, archery, laser tag, and more.

Day Camp – Get days of Adventure camp while spending nights at home. Campers start each day at 8 a.m. and leave at 5 p.m.

Two meals, skill areas, and afternoon activities are all included.

Ranch Hand Camp – A little bit of work and a little bit of play make up a great week at Triple R. 15-17 year olds can enjoy a camp session serving in each work area of the Ranch including: Kitchen, Maintenance, and Trading Post / Program and at the barn. This is what lets them get involved and be a part of the great camp program Triple R offers. This program is a prerequisite to applying for a position on our Junior Staff.

Click here to register for camp.

Hampton:

Virginia Air and Space Center: NASA-themed camps that focus on themes such as learning what it takes to survive in extreme environments, growing plants in space, using liquid nitrogen to fuel a rocket ship, or why the design on a race car is so important!

STEM Summer Camps

Grades: K-8th (Camps are broken up by grade levels: K-1, 2-3, 4-5, 6-8)

Click here for more information and to register.

Virginia Beach:

Virginia Beach Field House: Camps at the Field House vary from athletic camps to build strength and endurance, sports skills.

Early Bird Camp:

May 30 – June 16

Ages 3-14

Run N Fun Camp:

General day camp for various ages and any athletic ability

June 19 – September 1

Ages 3-14

Vendor Camps: (Prices Vary)

Various Programs from Basketball, Lacrosse, Field Hockey, Volleyball, Soccer, Rugby, Speed & Agility, Football, Baseball, and Cheer

Click here for more information and registration