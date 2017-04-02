You can now save Instagram live videos to your phone

CALIFORNIA — Instagram users will have the option of saving live videos to their phones at the end of a broadcast, the company recently announced.

Live videos will still disappear from the app when they’re over, but the update allows users to download videos to re-watch later.

Here’s how to do it: When the broadcast ends, tap Save in the upper right corner. After saving the video, tap Done and the live video will be saved to the your camera roll.

When the video is saved, it will no longer be available in the app.

Users will only be able to save the actual video, not comments, likes, number of viewers or any live interactions.