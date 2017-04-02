Old Dominion football kicks off spring practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - It's been 100 days since Old Dominion won their first-ever bowl game in program history. On Saturday, the Monarchs opened up their spring practices with confidence still oozing from the historic season.

"The biggest thing is just not taking steps back, and taking steps forward," said senior defensive lineman Oshane Ximines.

Ximines, senior cornerback Brandon Addison, senior wide receiver Jonathan Duhart, and senior defensive end Bunmi Rotimi were named team captains for the 2017 season.

The Monarchs will host their annual spring game on April 15th at S.B. Ballard Stadium.