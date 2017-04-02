Local, national landmarks “Light It Up Blue” in honor of World Autism Awareness Month

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Landmarks and buildings all over the world will be illuminated blue Sunday to bring awareness to World Autism Awareness Day and Autism Awareness Month.

For the fifth year in a row, several buildings in Virginia Beach will “turn blue” at dusk on April 2.

The “Light It Up Blue” campaign, sponsored by Autism Speaks, helps raise awareness for more than 70 million people around the world with autism.

Mayor Will Sessoms declared April 2 Autism Awareness Day in Virginia Beach.

“I am pleased that the City of Virginia Beach can support this worthy effort,” he said. “Autism Spectrum Disorder affects more than 2 million individuals in the U.S. and tens of millions worldwide. Those are astounding numbers and we’ve got to do everything we can to address this problem.”

On Sunday, blue lighting will be turned on simultaneously at the following locations throughout Virginia Beach:

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center (717 General Booth Blvd.)

Adventure Park at the Virginia Aquarium

Virginia Beach Convention Center Tower (1000 19 th St.)

St.) Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (2200 Parks Ave.)

Law Enforcement Memorial (35 th Street at the Boardwalk)

Street at the Boardwalk) Light Garden at Princess Anne Commons Gateway Park (3740 Dam Neck Road)

Wave Sculpture (31 st Street – Laskin Road roundabout)

Street – Laskin Road roundabout) Tautog’s Restaurant (205 23 rd St.)

St.) Doc Taylor’s Restaurant (207 23 rd St.)

St.) Atkinson Realty (210 40 th St.)

St.) Beach Ford (2717 Virginia Beach Blvd.)

Participants will include the City of Virginia Beach, Divaris Real Estate, the Leadership Virginia Autism Project, Families of Autistic Children of Tidewater, the Autism Society of America Tidewater Chapter and Autism Speaks.

Throughout the month of April, Virginia Beach area residents can show their support by getting involved in four ways:

Change your white bulbs to blue. Light up your home, business, school, place of worship or website to show your support.

Wear a blue and ask your friends, coworkers or classmates to do it too.

Turn your Facebook or Twitter profile picture blue.

Visit www.lightitupblue.org for more information.