Historic Hampton carousel reopens for 2017 season

HAMPTON, Va. – The historic Hampton Carousel has opened for its 2017 season!

The 97-year-old carousel is completely restored and housed in its own weather protected pavilion on the city’s downtown waterfront. It was put in storage after Buckroe Beach Amusement Park was closed in the mid-1980s. It was moved and restored in its current location in Carousel Park on Settler’s Landing Road in downtown Hampton in 1991.

The carousel is one of about 170 antique wooden merry-go-rounds in the U.S. It still has the original mirrors and oil paintings, hand crafted by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company.

The Hampton Carousel is located at 602 Settlers Landing Rd.

It is open Tuesday through Sunday at 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. and closed Monday. Rider fees are $1.00 per ride.

You can buy tickets at the Hampton History Museum and at the Hampton Carousel. For more information, or to host a birthday party or other special events, call 757-727-1610 or visit www.HamptonHistoryMuseum.org.