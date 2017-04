SUFFOLK, Va. – A woman was hit by a car Friday evening while walking in the middle of a crosswalk.

The call came in just after 9:30 p.m.

According to police, an Acura passenger vehicle was driving eastbound on East Constance Road when it hit the pedestrian.

The woman was treated by medics and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene until police came.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.