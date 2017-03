Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's Locker Room, Adam Winkler & Mitch Brown set the table for Saturday's NCAA Final Four, including a story on how even North Carolina - a team with 20 Final Four appearances - has to make an adjustment in Arizona.

Plus, Old Dominion head football coach Bobby Wilder gets a new contract - but he's not the only one. And, Mitch Brown shares the story of a Virginia Beach teenager doing something Tiger Woods will not be doing - playing golf at Augusta National next week.