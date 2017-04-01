New chiropractic office opens in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Spinal Source Chiropractic has opened at the 6546 Hampton Roads Parkway, Suite 112.

Spinal Source will be the first chiropractic office in Habour View.

The practice is owned by husband and wife chiropractic team Chase and Taylor Bollig. The Bolligs are accepting new patients for postural and spinal rehabilitation.

In addition to spinal adjustments, they will provide scoliosis treatment, digital x-rays, sports physicals and mechanical traction.

“Everyone has been so warm and receptive since we opened,” said Taylor Bollig. “We look forward to meeting the needs of our patients and building new relationships here in Suffolk.”

For more information, call 757-296-2225 tor go to www.spinalsourcechiropractic.com/.