Gonzaga edges out South Carolina 77-73 to advance to NCAA Championship game

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Nigel Williams-Goss led Gonzaga with 23 points to continue their improbable run to

the NCAA Championship game with a 77-73 win over No. 7 seed South Carolina.

The Bulldogs reached the Final Four for the first time in school history, and now will play for the national championship for the first time in school history.

South Carolina tied the game at 65-65, but Gonzaga would reclaim the lead shortly after, and finish the game on a 12-8 spurt to edge out the Gamecocks.

The NCAA Championship game will be on News 3 on April 3rd.