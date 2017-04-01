Dare County Narcotics Task Force seizes ‘trafficking amount’ of heroin

DARE COUNTY, N.C. – The Dare County Narcotics Task Force found a “trafficking amount” of heroin after a month long investigation.

On March 29, the task force finished their month long investigation on a man accused of dealing heroin in Dare County.

Task force members approached the man when they pulled into Southern Shores Crossing Shopping Center as they were returning from Portsmouth.

During the encounter, the Task Force, with the help of a State Bureaur Investigations Agent and his K-9 found the heroin.

The man, 38-year-old Justin Hare, was arrested and taken to the Dare County Detention Center.

Officers searched his home and found money.

Hare was charged with felony trafficking heroin by possession, felony trafficking heroin by transportation and felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.