Virginia Beach golfer set to compete at national drive, chip, and putt competition

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Golf unites people from all walks of life. "You can meet anybody on the golf course," says 15-year old Jaron Leasure.

Leasure, a Virginia Beach resident, has had his fare share of moves and new schools throughout his life. Coming from a military family background, it's something he's gotten accustomed to. But the golf course, has always been a place he can feel at home.

Just like the game of life, the game of golf takes patience. "This was the final year [of eligibility], so I was like it's now or never." said Leasure. "You have to go up there and give it your best for this time because it's your last time."

Leasure failed to qualify on his first two attempts, but was successful in securing his spot on the third and final try.

"Knowing it was his last chance, and knowing how much he's heard me say I've always wanted to go to the Masters, it's always been a bucket list thing for me," said Trip Leasure, Jaron's father. "I mean this is the best way to see it, see my son compete at it."

Since he was five years old, "playing in The Masters and getting a green jacket" has always been on Jaron's mind, and this weekend, is just the beginning of the journey towards many trips to Augusta National. "Being the home of the Masters, there's so much history there, and I just live that I get the opportunity to walk the grounds and participate," said Jaron.

The National Drive, Chip, and Putt competition will be held April 2nd.