The new ‘It’ trailer will freak you out

Maybe don’t send in the clowns?

The teaser trailer for the new supernatural horror film “It” is scaring more than a few folks.

Based on the 1986 Stephen King novel of the same name, “It” tells the story of group of children who are terrorized by an evil clown named Pennywise.

The film isn’t scheduled to premiere until September, but the “It” sneak peek is already stirring buzz.

“Who watched that new ‘It’ trailer and almost s**t their pants?” one person tweeted.

It’s not the first adaptation of “It.”

A 1990 TV miniseries starring Tim Curry as the scary clown was a huge hit.

In a 2015 interview with Moviefone, Curry had warm words for the those working on the remake and the next Pennywise, actor Bill Skarsgård.

“It’s a wonderful part,” Curry said.