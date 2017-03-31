× Squadron of the Month: VAW-126 Seahawks

Norfolk, Va. – News 3 is honored to have VAW-126 Seahawks as our March Squadron of the Month!

The Seahawks recently transitioned to the E-2D Hawkeye aircraft, a carrier-based tactical airborne early warning and control system platform. The squadron also provides strike control, area surveillance, search and rescue guidance, navigational assistance, communications relay and drug interdiction.

There are over 150 officers and maintainers making up VAW-126. The squadron is assigned to the USS Harry S. Truman and is part of CVW-1.

In January 2016, the Seahawks were awarded the 2015 Medical Blue “M” Award.