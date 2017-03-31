Newport News Police need help finding endangered 83-year-old man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are looking for a missing endangered man Friday night.

83-year-old Gerardo Lynch was last seen around 12:15 p.m., wearing Grey and Orange shoes, blue Jeans, a grey Shirt, a grey pladd jacket, and a Blue Ball Cap with a “NY” logo.

Lynch is a black male, about 5’08” weighing 170 pounds.

He may be operating a black 2011 Kia Sedona with South Carolina plates GTH-786.

Lynch has been diagnosed with Alzheimers, according to police.

If you have seen Lynch call the Newport News Crime Line at 1(888) LOCK-U-UP.