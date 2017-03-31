Police: Man fires shot into Newport News woman’s car

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police say a man shot one round into a woman’s car while she was sitting in her vehicle.

On March 30 just before 3 a.m., police were called to the 400 block of Savage Drive for a report of gunshots.

The victim, a 31-year-old Newport News woman, told officers she had just returned home and was sitting in her car when four men approached the vehicle, two on each side.

The woman started blowing the horn to get someone’s attention. As she was blowing on the horn, one of the men pulled out a gun and fired one round into her car.

The men ran away.

A bullet was found inside the vehicle on the passenger floorboard.

Police say the describe the four suspects as black men, all wearing black. One of the men had short braids.

If you have any information that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.