Pedestrian hit by vehicle while on crosswalk in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Friday night.

The adult male driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, according to police.

Emergency communications was notified of the accident at 9:33 p.m.

A police investigation found that an Acura passenger vehicle was traveling eastbound on 100 block of East Constance Road when it hit an adult female in the middle of the crosswalk.

The victim received emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel.

She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.