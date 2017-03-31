ODU head football coach Bobby Wilder signs new contract

NORFOLK, Va. – When Old Dominion starts spring football practice Saturday, the Monarchs head coach will take the field with a new contract.

ODU’s Bobby Wilder has signed a new deal keeping the only head coach the program has ever had in Norfolk for several more seasons. His current contract was set to expire in December. According to the programs recruiting twitter account, Wilder’s deal will be for five years through 2021.

Wilder, who was paid $569,590 last season according to USA Today’s 2016 College Coaching Salary Database, is 67-and-30 at ODU. Last year, he guided the Monarchs to a 10-win season, including a victory in the program’s first ever bowl game.