Notorious B.I.G. actor in Norfolk for “Fresh ‘N Fly” reunion

Norfolk, VA - Jamal Woolard, the actor who portrayed The Notorious B.I.G. in the biopic, is in Norfolk this weekend for the "Fresh 'N Fly Old School Reunion Party."

Before he hits the stage at Granby Theater Saturday, he stopped by News 3 This Morning to talk about reprising his role as Biggie in the new Tupac biopic All Eyez on Me.

“All Eyez on Me is going to be incredible,” Woolard said.

"It’s a lot of pressure," said Woolard of playing the iconic rapper in several movies. "Definitely a lot of pressure, but you know I’m from Brooklyn, and it worked itself out. And All Eyez on Me is definitely going to be something to talk about too."

Woolard, DJ Bee, and DJ Brucie B are headlining the "Fresh 'N Fly Old School Reunion Party" Saturday night.