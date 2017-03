NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man was stabbed in his right arm Friday afternoon.

The incident happened int he 800 block of 36th Street around 2:30 p.m., according to police.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the only offender information they have at this time is that he is a black male, about 5’9″ – 5’11” wearing a dark shirt and jeans.

An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of the incident.