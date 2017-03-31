Man arrested in hit-and-run that seriously injured motorcyclist in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police have arrested a man in connection with a hit and run crash involving a motorcyclist.

On March 29 around 6 a.m., police responded to a crash in the 5400 block of Northampton Boulevard near Bayside Road involving a motorcyclist and SUV.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

When officers arrived, they determined that the SUV involved in the crash left the scene.

According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling west on Northampton Blvd. approaching Bayside Road. The motorcyclist went though the intersection with a green light.

At the same time, a Lincoln SUV turned right onto Northampton Blvd. from Bayside Road, directly into the path of the motorcyclist, and caused the motorcyclist to collide with the back of the SUV.

Officers found the suspect vehicle at an apartment complex in Chesapeake and arrested Michael Jones. Jones was charged with felony hit an run, reckless driving and driving with a revoked license–third or subsequent offense. He is being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.