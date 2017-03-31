Tornado Watch issued in Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina until 10 p.m.

K-pop band BTS talks about the big US tour on Coast Live

Posted 3:54 pm, March 31, 2017, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - International K-pop sensation, BTS, are ready to make their mark as they prepare to hit the US.  We heard from the band  in the midst of making a huge impact on our shores, including their upcoming sold out arena shows in NY, CHICAGO and LA.