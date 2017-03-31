× First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings and weekend road work

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Centerville Turnpike Bridge 7:20 AM

Gilmerton Bridge 7:30 AM

Coleman Bridge 11:00 AM & 1:00 PM

–

DOWNTOWN AND MIDTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURES: March 31st to Friday, Aprril 7th

*****This weekend’s U.S. 58 East Midtown Tunnel full closure is cancelled.*****

I-264 East: Downtown Tunnel single lane closure Monday, Apr. 3 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West: Downtown Tunnel single lane closure Tuesday, Apr. 4 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel single lane closure Wednesday, Apr. 5 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 West: Midtown Tunnel single lane closure Thursday, Apr. 6 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full closure from Friday, Apr. 7 at 8 p.m. until Saturday night at midnight.

–

CHESAPEAKE – ELBOW RD CLOSURE:

Elbow Rd between Butts Station and Centerville Tnpk starting Tuesday, March 28 at 8 a.m. through Saturday, April 1 at 5 p.m.

Utility work will require the closure of Elbow Rd between Butts Station Rd and Centerville Tnpk on Tuesday, March 28 starting at 8 a.m. through Saturday, April 1 in the evening. Motorists should be alert to work crews, equipment in the area and possible delays.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT March 26, 2017 through April 1, 2017

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: