First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings and weekend road work
BRIDGE OPENINGS:
Centerville Turnpike Bridge 7:20 AM
Gilmerton Bridge 7:30 AM
Coleman Bridge 11:00 AM & 1:00 PM
–
DOWNTOWN AND MIDTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURES: March 31st to Friday, Aprril 7th
*****This weekend’s U.S. 58 East Midtown Tunnel full closure is cancelled.*****
I-264 East: Downtown Tunnel single lane closure Monday, Apr. 3 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
I-264 West: Downtown Tunnel single lane closure Tuesday, Apr. 4 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel single lane closure Wednesday, Apr. 5 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
U.S. 58 West: Midtown Tunnel single lane closure Thursday, Apr. 6 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full closure from Friday, Apr. 7 at 8 p.m. until Saturday night at midnight.
–
CHESAPEAKE – ELBOW RD CLOSURE:
Elbow Rd between Butts Station and Centerville Tnpk starting Tuesday, March 28 at 8 a.m. through Saturday, April 1 at 5 p.m.
Utility work will require the closure of Elbow Rd between Butts Station Rd and Centerville Tnpk on Tuesday, March 28 starting at 8 a.m. through Saturday, April 1 in the evening. Motorists should be alert to work crews, equipment in the area and possible delays.
–
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT March 26, 2017 through April 1, 2017
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Military Highway northbound on-ramp to I-64 westbound is closed through April 16. A detour to the Robin Hood Road on-ramp is in place.
- Alternating single-lane closures March 26-April 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and the intersection of Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between the intersection of Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.