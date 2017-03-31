× First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and storms, then dry weather for the weekend

Tracking showers and storms, then dry weather for the weekend….Have your rain gear handy! We’re tracking showers and storms in today’s forecast. Some of those storms could be strong to severe.

As we move through our Friday afternoon, a cold front will push in from the west, giving way to scattered rain and storms in an on and off fashion. Some storms could be strong to severe. Heavy rain, gusty winds and hail will be the primary threats. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will blow in from the south between 15 and 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph or higher. Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies. We’ll likely see a few scattered showers and storms in the area before the rain pushes out late. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

While a couple of lingering showers are possible early Saturday morning, most of the day will be dry. We’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s. On Sunday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

Showers roll back in late Monday into Tuesday with highs in the 60s and 70s.

This Afternoon: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (70%). Windy and Warm. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds: S 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S-W 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Saturday: Clouds and Sun. Isolated AM Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs near 60s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1989 Severe Weather Outbreak: Southeast Virginia, East Central Virginia

