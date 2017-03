Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Chef Jon Ashton, who will be doing delicious demonstrations at the Savvy Shopper Women's Show, stops by the studio to show us how to cook the perfect steak and preview the big event.

Savvy Shopper Women's Show

Saturday, April 1, 2017

10am – 4pm

Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton

Presented by The Daily Press and the Savvy Shopper Women's Show

www.mytimeshow.com

Chef Jon finished cooking the steak and surprised Blaine at the end of the show...