“Cards Against Humanity” creator wants to buy Congress’s browser history

The creator of the popular raunchy game “Cards Against Humanity” promised via tweet to buy and publish Congress’s browser history.

“If this s*** passes I will buy the browser history of every congressman and congressional aide and publish it. cc @SpeakerRyan,” Max Temkin tweeted on Monday.

Temkin’s tweet came just before Congress’ decision to allow internet service providers (ISPs) to share users’ online data, which makes it easier for companies like Comcast and Verizon to sell information such as browser history, app usage, location data, and more.

The Obama-era Federal Communications Commission regulation, which is not yet in effect, required ISPs to request permission before selling people’s personal information reflected in their online habits.

Tuesday the House voted 215-205, and last week, the Senate voted 50-48 to eliminate the rule. President Donald Trump must still approve in order for the nullification to pass, but is expected to sign the resolution.

This is not the first time the “Cards Against Humanity” creator has gotten political. During the 2016 presidential primaries, he created “Trump Against Humanity,” an expansion pack to the original card game that allows players to fill in the blanks of cards such as “Make _____ great again.”