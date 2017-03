Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Three-time A-C-M award winner Easton Corbin is fresh off one of the biggest tours in country music, Carrie Underwood's “The Storyteller Tour.” We talk with the singer about his career, awards, and a special experience that some lucky fan may win.

The Academy of Country Music Awards show is happening Sunday, April 2nd at 8pm on CBS. www.cbs.com