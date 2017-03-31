6-year-old hit by Portsmouth school bus

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A 6-year-old girl was hit by a Portsmouth school bus on Friday morning.

Portsmouth Police say the bus was traveling on Lincoln Street and Piedmont Avenue when the girl ran out in front of the bus.

The bus was not traveling at full speed but it did bump into the girl and knocked her to the ground.

Police say she does have a bump on the head but her injuries are non-life threatening. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The incident is under investigation.

The driver is not facing any charges.