Virginia Beach Police cracking down on wheeled devices 

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. – Virginia Beach Police are cracking down on “wheeled devices” at Town Center.

VBPD says there has been uptick in skateboarders and bicyclist in and around the Town Center area.

They tell News 3, it damages the curbs and benches but is also dangerous for bystanders.

Officials say codes have been in place prohibiting this but they are now taking tougher measures to make sure it is being followed.

Sign have been posted to reinforce the policy.

The ordinance reads:

Sec. 7-59.4. – Regulations pertaining to riding wheeled devices in Town Center

(a) It shall be unlawful for any person to ride on any sidewalk or plaza in the Town Center an all-terrain vehicle, bicycle, electrical personal assistive mobility device, electric power-assisted bicycle, motor-driven cycle, motorized skateboard, motorized scooter, moped, roller blades, roller skates, scooters or skateboards, or a pedal-powered vehicle that is muscle-powered or any other muscle-powered device. (b) For purposes of this Section, the term “Town Center” means the area bounded by and including the sidewalk on the south side of Virginia Beach Boulevard, the Norfolk Southern Corporation property line, the sidewalk on the east side of Independence Boulevard, and the sidewalk on the west side of Constitution Drive. (c) A violation of this Section shall be punished by a civil penalty of not more than fifty dollars ($50.00).