USS Harry S. Truman receives Battle “E” award

The USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) has been announced as the 2016 east coast aircraft carrier Battle “E” award recipient.

Every year, the Battle “E” is awarded to U.S. Navy units that show superior performance and command readiness.

The Truman was awarded the Battle “E” for showing maximum condition of readiness and efficiency to perform wartime responsibilities during the competitive cycle. The ship received excellent awards in 15 different categories.

Vice Admiral Mike Shoemaker, Commander, Naval Air Forces/Naval Air Force Pacific, and Rear Admiral Bruce Lindsey, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, made the award announcement Tuesday congratulating the Truman and the west coast recipient.

“Congratulations to USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) and USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) for your selection as the 2016 Battle “E” award winners,” the admirals wrote. “Additionally, congratulations to all departmental winners for your hard work and demonstrated superior performance. The Sailors and officers of these carriers should be proud of their efforts.”