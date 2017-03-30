UNC’s Joel Berry II limited Thursday

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Is the status of North Carolina’s floor general in jeopardy for Saturday’s national semifinal?

“He did nothing full court today,” North Carolina head men’s basketball coach Roy Williams told reporters, when asked about the progress of Tar Heels point guard Joel Berry II. “If we go back and he feels good tonight, we might let him do full court tomorrow (Friday). But I can’t let him play on Saturday if he can’t do something full court because we do playful court (laughter). If you can’t do anything up and down, then I can’t let him play.”

Berry II is dealing with not one, but two injured ankles.

“I’m getting close to 100 percent,” Berry II revealed Thursday. “Tomorrow (Friday) is a big day for me getting up and down the court and be at full participation.”

“That’s one of our playmakers, one of our leaders, one of our best players,” explained UNC swingman Justin Jackson when speaking about Berry II. “So hopefully he can get that ankle fixed and get back out there with us.”

North Carolina takes on Oregon Saturday at 8:49pm. The winner of that game draws either Gonzaga or South Carolina in Monday’s NCAA title game.

