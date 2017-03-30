× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Even cooler today, rain and storms tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cool today, storms tomorrow… Grab your jacket this morning, temperatures will start in the 40s. Watch out for a few areas of patchy fog this morning. Highs will only reach the mid 50s today with a nice mix of sun and clouds. It will still be a bit breezy today with winds from the east at 5 to 15 mph. Clouds will build in tonight with lows near 50.

Expect showers and possible storms Friday as a cold front pushes in. Rain will build in through mid-morning and will be widespread through midday. Rain will become more scattered in the afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible with heavy downpours. Highs will warm to near 70 tomorrow but it will be windy. Expect south winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30+ mph.

A few showers will linger into early Saturday morning but most of the weekend looks dry. Highs will slip into the upper 60s for Saturday with a clearing trend. We will see more sunshine on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE/E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows near 50. Winds: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (80%), Windy, Warm. Highs near 70. Winds: S 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

