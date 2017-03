Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - This week, in a near-unanimous vote by league owners, the Oakland Raiders received NFL approval to relocate to Las Vegas. The Raiders are the third NFL franchise (Rams, Chargers) in less than 15 months to get the go ahead to go elsewhere.

In his latest installment of Think with Wink, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler weighs-in on the Raiders raid-ing of Bay Area fans and draws a parallel to his own experience with NFL relocation.