Suffolk kitchen fire displaces family of four

SUFFOLK, Va. – Crews responded to a house fire Thursday evening in the 4100 block of Berwyn Way in the Berwyn neighborhood.

Emergency Communications received a call about the fire around 5:30 p.m.

Residents of the home had evacuated before firefighters got there.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found heavy smoke and a working kitchen fire that had extended into the attic area.

Crews were able to rescue a Labrador retriever that was inside the residence.

The fire was called under control at 5:58 p.m., and firefighters said there were no injuries.

Two adults and two children were displaced as a result of the fire and will be assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire was ruled accidental, fire officials said.