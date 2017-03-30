James City County Police looking for missing man with brain injury

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Police are looking for a 76-year-old man in need of medication.

According to police, Kenneth Bradley left home on March 29 to pick up a pizza and never returned.

Bradley’s wife told officers he called her at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday telling her he was lost.

Police later determined that Bradley was at the corner of Meadow and Cary Streets in Richmond.

Bradley is on medication for a brain injury and does not have his medication with him. He was last seen 2013 Chevrolet Malibu with a Virginia license plate VLF8005.

He is described as a 76-year-old white male, approximately 6’1″ tall and 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bradley or the vehicle is asked to contact James City County Police Department at 757-253-1800.