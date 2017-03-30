Hampton man arrested for February assault in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 35-year-old Hampton man was arrested Monday after an assault incident was reported to Newport News Police.

Police say a 29-year-old woman made the complaint on March 4.

She told police that one February 28, she was involved in an argument with the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Larry Donnell Barnes, while the two were in a residence in the South Wythe section of the city.

The argument turned physical when Barnes allegedly assaulted the victim and would not allow her to leave the residence. Barnes reportedly stole money from the victim’s purse and vandalized her cell phone.

Barnes was arrested on March 27 and charged with once count of Assault and Battery, one count of Malicious Wounding, one count of Abduction, and one count of Aggravated Attempted Sexual Battery.

He remains in the Hampton City Jail.