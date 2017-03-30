× First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and storms to end your work week

The First Warning Storm team is tracking showers and storms to end your wok week. Some storms could become strong to severe.

Tonight, expect overcast skies with lows in the lower 50s. Rain chances will increase tomorrow morning as a cold front pushes in from the west. The front will bring us some rain and storms. Expect on and off rain throughout the day. Some storms could become strong to severe. The biggest threats will be heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. It will be a mild day with highs near 70. Winds will pick up throughout the day out of the southeast and south at 20-30 mph.

Most of the weekend is looking dry. A lingering shower is possible Saturday morning, with clearing skies as the day progresses. Highs in the upper 60s. A bit cooler on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms throughout the day (100%). Breezy and warmer. Highs near 70. Winds: S 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Saturday: Morning clouds then some clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W 10-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

