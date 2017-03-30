× First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and storms for Friday

Tracking showers and storms for Friday….We’ll see dry weather today, but showers and storms are on the way for Friday. Some of those storms could be strong to severe.

As we move through our Thursday afternoon, expect clouds and sunshine across the viewing area. We’ll see dry conditions with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies. It will be cool with low temperatures in the lower 50s.

On Friday, all eyes will be on a cold front that will push in from the west. The front will spread scattered rain and storms our way. Rain will build through mid-morning into the afternoon in an on/off fashion. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. Heavy rain, gusty winds and hail will be the primary threats. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be near 70 Friday. Winds will crank up from the south between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph or higher.

While a couple of lingering showers are possible early Saturday morning, most of the day will be dry. We’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s. On Sunday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

Showers roll back in late Monday into Tuesday with highs in the 60s and 70s.

This Afternoon: Clouds and Sun. Cool. Breezy at times. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and Cool. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers/Storms (80%). Windy and Warm. Highs near 70. Winds: S 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Saturday: Clouds and Sun. Isolated AM Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 60s. Winds:

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

